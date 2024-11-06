Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ pushed to avoid clash with Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’

Following the Diwali clash between ‘Singham Again’ and ‘Bhool Bhuliyaa 3,’ cinephiles were in to witness another clash! Both Allu Arjun’s highly anticipated sequel film ‘Pushpa 2’ and Vicky Kaushal’s ambitious period film ‘Chhaava’ locked December 6 as the release date. However, the showdown has been dodged as makers of ‘Chhaava’ are eying a different release date.

A source told Mid-Day, “Chhaava is an ambitious project for the stakeholders, production house, director Laxman Utekar, and its lead star, Vicky. It makes sense to release it when no other film is scheduled to air.” Meanwhile, another source shared that the makers are planning to pre-pone the release, instead of delaying it.

The decision has attracted praise from industry critics and insiders. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh opines, “Pushpa has potential to perform well in [all] languages. Chhaava is an ambitious project. A lot of money has gone into making both films. A clash could affect business.”

The period passion project, ‘Chhaava’ stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The teaser shows the actor in his raw element as he exudes fearlessness and a fighter spirit. He captures both regal elegance and warrior spirit well, promising a captivating watch. The cut is laden with high-octane action sequences and battles. In the title, Rashmika Mandanna stars as his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale. Notably, both ‘Chhaava’ and ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ star Mandanna. Dinesh Vijan has backed the title with Laxman Utekar at the helm.

Meanwhile, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ chronicled the ascent of Pushpa Raj, a coolie. He climbs the ranks in a syndicate dealing in rare red sandalwood. The sequel will explore the protagonist’s reign, continuing the narrative. Mythri Movie Makers has produced ‘Pushpa 2’ with Sukumar as the creator. Given the success of the prequel and the ace team behind ‘Pushpa 2,’ fans have high expectations from the film. It features a star-studded cast, including Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, and Srivalli, respectively.