Vendetta politics: Cong on ED’s chargesheet in National Herald case

The Congress on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led NDA government after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet against its top leaders- Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case, calling it vendetta politics and intimidation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The party also said it will not be silenced.

Congress general secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh asserted that seizing the assets of the National Herald is a state-sponsored crime masquerading as the rule of law.

Attacking the Prime Minister and Home Minister, he wrote on X, “Filing chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and some others is nothing but the politics of vendetta and intimidation by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister gone completely berserk.”

“The INC and its leadership will not be silenced. Satyameva Jayate,” added Ramesh.