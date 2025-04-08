Allu Arjun celebrates 43rd birthday with sweet family moment

There’s no grander stage than home when it comes to celebrating life’s big moments — and that’s exactly where Allu Arjun, the stylish star of ‘Pushpa’, chose to ring in his 43rd birthday.

Surrounded by the people who matter the most, Arjun’s birthday bash was all about warmth, laughter, and that perfect homemade cake.

Advertisement

The actor, whose blockbuster film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has been setting new records at the box office, decided to keep things sweet and simple this year. His wife Sneha Reddy gave fans a sneak peek into their private celebration via Instagram.

Advertisement

In the cozy snap, Arjun is seen cutting his birthday cake with his signature grin, while Sneha and their kids — Arha and Ayaan — stand close by, beaming with love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Sneha Reddy (@allusnehareddy)

Fans were quick to shower the post with love, flooding Sneha’s comments with birthday wishes, heart emojis, and appreciation for keeping things so real and relatable.

It’s not the first time Sneha has treated fans to behind-the-scenes glimpses of their family life. Earlier in January, during Sankranti, she shared beautiful family portraits that showed the Arjun-Reddy family dressed in festive traditional outfits, smiling wide for the camera.

Her caption then? A simple, heartfelt “Happy Sankranti #2025”.

While Arjun’s personal life is giving fans all the wholesome vibes, his professional one is nothing short of explosive. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, the sequel to the cult hit ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, has turned into a phenomenon. Released in December, the Sukumar-directed action flick hasn’t just lived up to expectations — it has crushed them.

With Arjun reprising his iconic role as the rugged, fearless Pushpa Raj, and co-stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil adding power to the cast, the film has broken multiple records and reaffirmed Arjun’s place in the superstar league. His performance continues to earn praise from critics and fans alike, and earlier, he even clinched the National Award for Best Actor for his unforgettable act in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Safe to say — Pushpa is not “flower,” he’s fire… and the fire’s only getting bigger.