Ponniyin Selvan turns two: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram reunite with cast

It’s hard to believe that two years have flown by since the release of Mani Ratnam’s cinematic masterpiece, ‘Ponniyin Selvan – 1’. The film, which took the world by storm in 2022, continues to resonate with audiences, and to mark this special occasion, actor Sobhita Dhulipala shared a heartfelt group photo on social media featuring her co-stars Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with Trisha Krishnan and others.

In the post, Sobhita affectionately quipped, “Gonna tell my kids these were THE AVENGERS. 2 years of PS 1,” highlighting the camaraderie and joy shared among the cast during their time working on the film.

Directed by the acclaimed Mani Ratnam, ‘Ponniyin Selvan – 1’ was adaptation from the celebrated 1955 novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The film intricately weaves a tale inspired by the life of the illustrious emperor Rajaraja I of the Chola Empire.

Its success was not only in Tamil Nadu; it also captivated audiences across the Tamil diaspora worldwide, enjoying robust performances in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.

The film’s achievements continue to shine, as evidenced by the recent South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024, where Aishwarya Rai took home the trophy for Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) for her remarkable portrayal in the sequel, ‘Ponniyin Selvan – 2’. Her co-star Vikram also made headlines, winning the Best Actor (Tamil) award at the same event, a testament to the film’s enduring impact and the talent of its cast.

‘Ponniyin Selvan – 2’, the eagerly anticipated sequel, further expands on the rich narrative established in the first installment. In this film, audiences get to witness the voice of legendary actor Kamal Haasan, who lends his narration to the sweeping saga.

The score, composed by Oscar-winning music maestro A. R. Rahman, adds another layer of depth to the cinematic experience, enhancing the already grand visuals.

The ensemble cast of ‘Ponniyin Selvan – 1’ is nothing short of impressive, featuring Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, and many others, including notable names like Prakash Raj and R. Sarathkumar.

The film portrays the early life of Chola prince Arunmozhi Varman, who eventually ascends to the throne as Rajaraja I. The storyline intricately depicts the political maneuvers within the kingdom, focusing on Vandiyathevan’s quest to deliver a crucial message and Kundavai’s efforts to maintain peace amid treachery.