Ahead of ‘Thug Life’ release, Kamal Haasan represents India at NAB 2025

The global media and entertainment industry convenes at the awaited NABShow2025 in Las Vegas. At the esteemed global event, veteran star Kamal Haasan takes charge to represent India. As the actor gears up for the release of ‘Thug Life,’ he engages in deliberation over the future of storytelling through cinema.

The global event challenges conventions and pushes cinematic boundaries. As the industry navigates the future of storytelling in the age of AI, immersive experiences, and evolving audience expectations, stakeholders of global cinema engage and discuss the way forward. At the event, Kamal Haasan brought his decades of experience with innovation, and visionary insight, to the conversation.

Raaj Kamal Films International shared snippets of the actor as he geared to lead the convention. The accompanying caption reads, “The brightest minds of the creator economy in Media, Entertainment, AI, Sports, and Technology are converging at the #NABShow2025 in Las Vegas. And leading the way — the OG disruptor, @ikamalhaasan — a visionary who shaped the future long before others imagined it.”

In related news, Haasan is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Thug Life.’ The slated period gangster drama is reported to have Haasan essay multiple roles. Apart from Haasan, the film stars Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Ashok Selvan, and Pankaj Tripathi. Additionally, the ensemble title stars Nassar, Abhirami Gopikumar, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Vaiyapuri. AR Rehman has given the music with Mani Ratnam at the helm. Moreover, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam reunite with ‘Thug Life’ for the first time after their 1987 film ‘Nayakan.’

The Tamil superstar is not only starring in ‘Thug Life’ but is also co-producing it under his banner of Raaj Kamal Films International. Reportedly, he has also co-written the film’s screenplay.