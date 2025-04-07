Malavika Mohanan makes starry Telugu debut with Prabhas in ‘The RajaSaab’

Malavika Mohanan isn’t the kind of actor who just hops on the bandwagon. She waits, she chooses, and when she moves—it’s deliberate. After making a solid mark in Malayalam cinema, and proving her mettle in Tamil and Hindi films, Malavika is now headed to Tollywood.

But don’t call it ‘just’ a debut. For her, this is a long-awaited grand entrance—and it had to be with a bang.

And what’s a better way to arrive than opposite ‘Baahubali’ himself?

“I always knew that when I entered Telugu cinema, it had to be special,” Malavika revealed in a recent chat. “There were offers before, but I was very clear—I didn’t want to jump at the first thing that came my way. I wanted a proper launch. And I always, always hoped it would be with an actor I truly admire.”

Enter: Prabhas.

She doesn’t hide her fangirl energy either. “I’ve been a big ‘Baahubali’ fan,” she admitted, smiling. “So this is a full-circle moment for me. Working with someone I’ve admired for so long feels surreal.”

Their upcoming film ‘The RajaSaab’ is already generating buzz, and it’s not just the pairing that’s got fans excited—it’s the vibe on set too.

Apparently, Prabhas doesn’t just play the generous hero on screen; he’s got the same energy in real life. Malavika shared a delightful peek into their shoot days: “He sends over so much food—’so much’! Not just for me, but for my whole team. And we’re not talking regular-sized boxes. These are massive vessels that could easily feed 30 or 40 people. I’m not even exaggerating!”

That’s Prabhas for you—big-hearted and larger-than-life, both in character and in catering.

As for Malavika Mohanan, she’s not just stopping at one big Telugu project. Her upcoming slate is looking like a blockbuster lineup.

After ‘The RajaSaab’, she’s teaming up with Malayalam legend Mohanlal in ‘Hridayapoorvam’, and then jumping into ‘Sardar 2’ with Karthi. Clearly, she’s not afraid to cross cinematic borders or experiment with roles.