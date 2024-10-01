‘Do Patti’ release date announced: Kajol, Kriti Sanon lead in thriller

The suspense thriller ‘Do Patti’, starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon, finally has a release date. Netflix has announced that the highly anticipated film will start streaming on October 25.

Directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and penned by Kanika Dhillon, the movie promises to be a gripping murder mystery set in the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand.

Netflix shared the teaser for the film, which runs for just over a minute and a half, on its official X (formerly Twitter) account. The caption read, “Ab hoga khel shuru, lekin iss kahaani ke hai do pehlu. Do Patti releases on 25 October, only on Netflix,” which translates to “The game will now begin, but this story has two sides.”

Kajol plays a determined cop in the film, tasked with investigating a high-stakes murder attempt. Her character will go deep into the secrets and lies surrounding the case. Adding to the intrigue, Kriti Sanon will portray twin sisters, each holding secrets that complicate the investigation even further. This will be the first time Kriti takes on a double role.

The film also marks the debut of actor Shaheer Sheikh on the big screen. He plays Dhruv Sood, a man entangled in a complicated web of love and mystery. Sheikh’s role adds another layer of suspense to the already tense storyline. ‘Do Patti’ will also see Kajol and Kriti reunite after their work together in the 2015 film ‘Dilwale’.

‘Do Patti’ is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon, emphasizing the strong presence of women both in front of and behind the camera. The film is particularly exciting for fans of female-led cinema, with Kriti and Kajol headlining an all-female creative team.

Aside from ‘Do Patti’, Kajol is also ready to appear in ‘Maharani – Queen of Queens’, an action thriller where she teams up with Prabhudeva after nearly three decades. Kriti Sanon, who last appeared in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ and ‘Crew’, will continue to make waves with her versatile performances.

Get ready for a rollercoaster of suspense, twists, and mystery when ‘Do Patti’ drops on Netflix this October!