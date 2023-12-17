Kamal Haasan demands punishment for Chennai oil spill negligence

“There are no technicians or proper equipment to address the oil spill; they are simply using buckets with the assistance of fishermen to clean up the mess,” actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan stated on Sunday in Chennai.

Haasan spoke to the media after assessing the situation in Ennore, where oil has spilled into the sea. He also engaged in conversations with fishermen.

“This is not the first time I have visited here. I have come here many times, each time hoping that the situation would improve. However, even after seven years, the situation has only worsened for Chennai,” Kamal Hassan remarked.

Advertisement

The actor also alleged that there are no technicians or equipment to clean the oil spill; instead, fishermen are being utilized along with buckets to clear the oil from the sea.

“The presence of oil in the sea is evident. Even the court has mandated that the oil should be cleared by the 17th, but today is the 17th. It won’t be cleared even in the next 17 days. There are no experts or proper equipment here; they are simply using fishermen and buckets, which is inhumane. Everyone is playing the blame game. This oil is not a gift from God. The government should announce significant penalties for whoever creates such a risky mess; only then will they feel fear,” Kamal Haasan added.

He also emphasized, “What is the solution for the livelihood of these fishermen? That is the primary question. Whoever is responsible for this should take accountability for the damages and provide compensation as well.”

In the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, a large-scale oil spill mixed with floodwater was reported in the Ernavur area in Chennai in the second week of December. While the State Pollution Control Board initiated its investigation to trace the source of the spill, the spilled oil continued to spread, affecting city drains, Ennore creeks, and the entire coastal sea area through the Kosathalaiyar river mouth. (ANI)