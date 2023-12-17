Aayush Sharma’s car in Mumbai crash; FIR against drunk biker

In a recent turn of events, Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma’s car found itself in the midst of a collision in Mumbai, sparking an immediate response from law enforcement. The incident unfolded near the prestigious Khar Gymkhana, where Aayush’s vehicle was struck by a drunk motorcyclist attempting to flee the scene.

Remarkably, Aayush Sharma was not present in the car during the unfortunate incident. According to details provided by Zoom, the mishap occurred while Aayush’s chauffeur was en route to a local gas station. The collision transpired when Aayush’s car collided with another vehicle, the driver of which was reportedly under the influence of alcohol. The inebriated motorcyclist, responsible for the collision, attempted to make a hasty escape.

Swift action was taken by the Khar Police Station, with authorities promptly apprehending the intoxicated bike rider. An FIR (First Information Report) has been filed against the individual, ensuring legal consequences for the reckless act. Fortunately, Aayush Sharma’s driver emerged unharmed from the incident, sparing the actor from any direct harm.

Aayush Sharma, known for his roles in Bollywood, is gearing up for his upcoming venture, the action thriller titled “Ruslaan.” Scheduled for release in theaters on January 12, 2024, the film is produced by KK Radhamohan and directed by Karan L Butani. Alongside Aayush Sharma, the cast includes debutant actor Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malavade. Expressing his aspirations for the film, Aayush revealed that he hopes “Ruslaan” will pave the way for a new chapter in his cinematic journey, as reported by the news agency PTI.

As the legal proceedings unfold in the aftermath of the car accident, Aayush Sharma’s fans eagerly await the release of “Ruslaan,” anticipating the actor’s continued success in the film industry.