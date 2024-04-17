Special birthday poster for Siddharth unveiled by ‘Indian 2’ team

Celebrations are in full swing as the team behind the much-anticipated film ‘Indian 2’ unveils a vibrant birthday poster dedicated to the talented Siddharth. The poster, bursting with colors, showcases Siddharth in a jubilant mood, marking the occasion of his special day.

Taking to their official Instagram account, the makers shared the cheerful poster along with a heartfelt message, extending warm wishes to Siddharth. The caption reads, “Team INDIAN-2 wishes the multifaceted @worldofsiddharth a Happy Birthday!” Recognizing Siddharth’s versatility and enduring charm, the post expresses admiration for his ability to captivate audiences with his diverse roles.

See the ‘Indian 2’ poster here:

‘Indian 2’ serves as the sequel to the acclaimed 1996 film ‘Indian’, which starred Kamal Haasan in the lead role of Veerasekaran Senapathy. Reuniting Kamal Haasan with director S Shankar, the franchise promises an exciting continuation of the captivating storyline.

In the newly unveiled poster, Kamal Haasan’s iconic character, vigilante Senapathy, stands tall with his trademark twisted finger despite being handcuffed—a symbol of resilience and determination.

Joining Kamal Haasan in this highly anticipated sequel are talented actresses Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal. The film boasts music by the renowned Anirudh Ravichander, with a stellar writing team comprising Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu, and Lakshmi Saravanakumar.

Fans were first treated to a glimpse of ‘Indian 2’ with the release of its initial poster during the Pongal festival in 2020. Now, with excitement mounting, audiences eagerly await the theatrical release slated for June 2024.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan, whose last big-screen appearance was in the 2022 film ‘Vikram’, is gearing up to enthrall audiences once again with his upcoming project. As anticipation builds, fans are ready to witness another captivating performance from the legendary actor.

With each revelation, ‘Indian 2’ continues to heighten expectations, promising an exhilarating cinematic experience that fans won’t soon forget.