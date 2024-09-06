Chetan Kumar calls for Hema Committee-style report for Karnataka’s film industry

Kannada actor and activist Chetan Kumar is pushing for a comprehensive investigation into gender-based issues in Karnataka’s film industry, inspired by a recent similar initiative in Kerala. Kumar’s call for a Hema Committee-like report reflects his concern about persistent problems of inequality, discrimination, and sexual harassment in the industry.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar, who founded the organization FIRE (Film Industry for Rights and Equality) in 2017, emphasized the urgent need for a detailed report to address these systemic issues. “FIRE was established with a clear mission—to advocate for the rights of women, writers, and workers in the film industry. We were pioneers in setting up an internal complaints committee to handle sexual harassment complaints,” Kumar explained. “Our commitment has been unwavering. We supported MeToo survivors with moral, legal, and emotional assistance, and our work has continued for seven years.”

Kumar praised the Kerala government for its recent release of the Hema Committee report, which uncovered disturbing instances of harassment and exploitation within the Malayalam film industry. “The Kerala government has taken a significant step by commissioning this report, which exposes the extent of gender inequality and harassment in their film industry,” Kumar said. “The report has shone a spotlight on the issues and demonstrated the power of such investigative work.”

Following Kerala’s example, Kumar is now calling on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to establish a similar committee in Karnataka. FIRE has gathered support from 153 individuals, including activists, industry professionals, and advocates of gender justice, all urging for the creation of a dedicated panel to examine and address these critical issues in Karnataka’s film industry.

“We are advocating for a report similar to Kerala’s, led by a retired judge who can impartially investigate and recommend measures to combat gender-based discrimination and harassment,” Kumar said. “We hope to see this initiative materialize within the next three to four months. The report should serve as a catalyst for meaningful change in our film industry.”

He emphasized that the effort is not about comparing Karnataka’s governance to Kerala’s but about ensuring that every state upholds the rights of its citizens. “We believe that the Karnataka government, under Siddaramaiah’s leadership, will act in the interest of justice and gender equality, just as Kerala has,” Chetan Kumar asserted.

The recent release of the Hema Committee report has brought to light the harsh realities faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry. The 235-page document, published after extensive redaction of names to protect identities, revealed that a small group of powerful male figures—producers, directors, and actors—wield significant control over the industry. This power dynamic has contributed to widespread exploitation and mistreatment of women professionals.

The Kerala government has responded to these revelations by forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the issues highlighted in the report. This move signifies a serious commitment to addressing the challenges faced by women in the industry and ensuring that appropriate actions are taken against those responsible for harassment and abuse.