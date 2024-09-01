Director Ranjith under investigation for new assault claim

Kerala police have launched a second sexual assault investigation into film director Ranjith, following a new complaint from an aspiring actor. The case, filed in Kozhikode, emerges in the wake of the recent Hema Committee report on workplace harassment in the Malayalam film industry.

The complaint alleges that in 2012, director Ranjith lured the actor to a Bangalore hotel under the guise of an audition. According to the actor, the director forced him to disrobe and sexually assaulted him. Initially, the actor mistook the incident for a part of the audition process, but the next morning, Ranjith allegedly offered him money. The actor has now formally reported the incident to the Director General of Police (DGP), and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will review the case.

This new case follows a separate complaint filed on Monday by Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra with the Kochi City Police. Mitra’s complaint came shortly after Ranjith resigned as the chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. Both complaints have garnered significant attention, particularly in light of the recent release of the Justice Hema Committee’s report, which exposed numerous instances of harassment and exploitation within the Malayalam film industry.

The Hema Committee’s report has been pivotal in highlighting issues of abuse and misconduct, and the latest cases against Ranjith underscore the growing scrutiny and accountability facing industry figures. The police have begun investigating these serious allegations as they continue to delve into the broader concerns raised by the report.