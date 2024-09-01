Rajinikanth evades comment on Hema Committee Report

The Malayalam film industry has been shaken by the findings of the Justice K. Hema Committee report, which uncovers the grim realities of sexual harassment and exploitation faced by women in the industry. The revelations sparked widespread outrage and brought the issue of workplace safety in the film industry into the national spotlight. However, when superstar Rajinikanth was asked to weigh in on the matter, his response was less than illuminating.

During a press interaction, a reporter asked him if a similar committee should be established to investigate exploitation in the Tamil film industry. Rajinikanth, appearing puzzled, asked the reporter to repeat the question. Even after she clarified by mentioning the “Hema Committee, Malayalam,” he responded with a simple, “I don’t know…I don’t know anything about that. Sorry,” before smiling and moving on to another question. His seemingly dismissive response left many wondering about his awareness or willingness to engage with such serious issues.

The Justice K. Hema Committee was set up by the Government of Kerala in response to a petition from the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), which was filed following the 2017 assault case involving a prominent actress. The committee, chaired by retired Kerala High Court Judge Justice K. Hema, also included veteran actress Sarada and retired IAS officer K.B. Valsala Kumari. Their mandate was to document the challenges and harassment faced by women in the Malayalam film industry.

In response to the committee’s findings, the Kerala government has taken further steps by forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve into the sexual harassment allegations within the industry. This SIT is led by Inspector General G. Sparjan Kumar and includes four senior female IPS officers: DIG S. Ajeetha Begum, SP Merin Joseph from the Crime Branch, AIG G. Poonkuzhali of the Coastal Police, and Aiswarya Dongre, Assistant Director of the Kerala Police Academy. The team’s operations will be overseen by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) H. Venkitesh.

The formation of this investigative team is seen as a crucial step toward addressing the deep-rooted issues of harassment in the film industry and ensuring a safer work environment for women. However, the broader question remains: how much support will these efforts receive from the industry’s leading figures?