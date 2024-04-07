Allu Arjun teases ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ dubbing session ahead of teaser drop

Actor Allu Arjun recently gave fans a sneak peek into the dubbing session of the highly anticipated film ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, stirring up even more excitement among his followers.

With just a day left until Allu Arjun’s birthday and an anticipated announcement about ‘Pushpa 2’, the actor took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes moment from the dubbing studio, teasing fans with the caption “ALL SET.”

Adding to the thrill, he unveiled a new poster showcasing his character wielding a trident, radiating power, and announced the release of the teaser for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ on April 8th.

Fans flooded the comment section with their reactions, eagerly awaiting the teaser and the sequel, directed by Sukumar and featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil alongside Allu Arjun. A Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media production, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is ready to hit the screens on August 15, 2024.

This exciting update comes after Allu Arjun’s National Film Award win for his performance in the first installment of ‘Pushpa’. Expressing his gratitude on social media following the award announcement in August 2023, Allu Arjun congratulated all the winners while humbly acknowledging the love and support he received.

The first part of ‘Pushpa’ captivated audiences with its intense narrative revolving around red sandalwood smuggling, showcasing a gripping power struggle under Sukumar’s direction.

As anticipation builds for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ and its teaser release, fans are eagerly counting down the days until they can witness Allu Arjun’s electrifying performance once again on the big screen.