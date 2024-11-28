Ali Fazal wraps up shoot for Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’

Ali Fazal has officially completed his part in the shoot for Mani Ratnam’s much-anticipated Tamil-language film ‘Thug Life’, marking his debut in the South Indian film industry.

The actor, who plays a pivotal role alongside the legendary Kamal Haasan, described the experience as both transformative and enriching.

Reflecting on the journey, Ali expressed his admiration for Ratnam, calling him a “visionary” and shared that working under his direction has been an honor.

“The last two months have been transformative for me as an actor – learning Tamil, immersing myself in a new cinematic culture, and pushing my creative boundaries,” Fazal noted.

He also revealed how working with an iconic cast, including Kamal Haasan, Trisha, Abhirami, Nasser, and others, has been a dream come true. “The opportunity to share the screen with Kamal Haasan sir and this extraordinary cast is something I’ll cherish forever,” he added.

‘Thug Life’ is likely to be a massive cinematic experience, with its production nearing completion. Ali praised Ratnam for crafting an immersive world, adding, “I can confidently say this film will be a cinematic feast for audiences across India and beyond.”

The film is going to release on June 5, 2025, with music by AR Rahman, under the banner of a powerhouse production team including Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Film International, Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies.

In addition to ‘Thug Life’, Ali has a packed schedule with upcoming projects such as ‘Lahore 1947’ directed by Rajkummar Santoshi and Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro..In Dino’.

On the international front, Ali Fazal is going to star in ‘Rule Breakers’, directed by two-time Oscar winner Bill Guttentag, alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film, which explores themes of resilience in Afghanistan, is ready for release in March 2025.