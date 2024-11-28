Zarina Wahab wants Prabhas as son in her next life; Here’s why

Veteran actress Zarina Wahab has showered praises on actor Prabhas, describing him as a “lovely person” and expressing a heartfelt wish to have him as a son in her next life.

In a candid chat on Lehren TV, Zarina shared her experience working with Prabhas on an upcoming film titled ‘Raja Sahab’, slated for release in April. Directed by Abhishek Kishore, the film marks a significant collaboration, and Zarina couldn’t help but highlight Prabhas’s humble nature.

Zarina Wahab spoke fondly of the star, emphasizing that his kind-heartedness is unparalleled in the industry. “There’s no one like him. I wish for two sons in my next life—one would be Prabhas, and the other Suraj. Such nice people,” she said.

Advertisement

What stood out the most to her was Prabhas’s lack of ego. She shared an instance from the film’s shoot where, despite the presence of multiple heroines and supporting artists, Prabhas remained grounded. “He will always say goodbye to everyone after pack-up, even when he’s not required to do so,” Zarina added.

Prabhas’s generosity on set also caught Zarina’s attention. “If anyone says they’re hungry, he’ll call home and order food for 40-50 people, not just for himself,” she recalled. “He’ll make sure everyone gets fed. It’s incredible how kind he is.”

She continued to praise his professionalism and warmth, recalling how he made her feel comfortable on the very first day of shooting. “He welcomed everyone, including the new heroines, with a smile. He’s always polite and calm. I’ve never seen him misbehave or raise his voice, even during the seven schedules we’ve completed.”

Zarina concluded by wishing Prabhas good health and a long life, expressing her deep admiration for the actor’s character both on and off-screen.