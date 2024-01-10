Sinéad O’Connor died of natural causes

The Southwark Coroner’s Court officially attributed the cause of death of the late Irish musician Sinéad O’Connor to natural causes, as stated on Tuesday.The 56-year-old artist was discovered unresponsive in her south London residence in July and subsequently pronounced dead. The coroner, having concluded that the demise was due to natural factors, has concluded their inquiry into the matter, dispelling any suspicions of foul play.

O’Connor, renowned not only for her musical prowess but also for her fervent activism, gained worldwide acclaim with her iconic 1990 single, “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which ascended to the top of the charts. Throughout her career, she remained an outspoken advocate for various social and political causes, releasing a total of 10 studio albums from 1987 to 2014.

The day following O’Connor’s passing, law enforcement clarified that her death was not suspicious. They allowed the grieving process for fans and loved ones to unfold without the cloud of potential criminality. The Irish artist’s funeral in Bray, County Wicklow, drew thousands of mourners, including notable figures like Irish President Michael Higgins and U2’s Bono and The Edge.

Looking ahead, a tribute concert is in the works to honor both Sinéad O’Connor and her departed friend, Irish artist Shane MacGowan. In March, the event “Sinéad & Shane” will unfold at New York’s Carnegie Hall. City Winery is organizing the event, and it will showcase performances by acclaimed artists like David Gray, Glen Hansard, Amanda Palmer, and the Dropkick Murphys.

O’Connor’s musical legacy, marked by albums like her debut “The Lion and the Cobra” in 1987 and the immensely successful “I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got” in 1990, which sold over seven million copies globally, continues to resonate. The lead single from the latter album, “Nothing Compares 2 U,” received accolades as the top world single of the year at the Billboard Music Awards, solidifying its place in the annals of music history.