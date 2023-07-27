In the world of music, a unique and influential voice has been silenced this week with the passing of Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor at the age of 56. O’Connor was a remarkable artist, renowned for her powerful vocals and artistic brilliance over the past five decades. She had an uncanny ability to deliver both fiery anti-government messages and heart-wrenching torch songs, never conforming to the pop mainstream yet somehow breaking through to it. Let’s take a look at some of Sinead O’Connor top songs:

1. “Heroine” (The Edge feat. Sinead O’Connor, Captive Soundtrack)

In an unexpected departure from U2, guitarist The Edge collaborated on the 1986 film Captive’s score. He enlisted the 19-year-old Sinead O’Connor to co-write and perform the lone vocal track, “Heroine.” The song carries a cinematic quality, portraying a poignant maternal embrace. O’Connor’s emotive vocals and The Edge’s haunting guitar work blend seamlessly, creating an immersive experience.

2. “Mandinka” (The Lion and the Cobra)

Before reaching stardom, O’Connor released the fiery and guitar-driven track, “Mandinka,” as the second single from her 1987 debut album, The Lion and the Cobra. While the lyrics reference the African tribe in Alex Haley’s Roots, it’s O’Connor’s exhilarating vocal performance that truly captivates. With conviction, she belts out lines like “I don’t know no shame/ I feel no pain/ I can’t see the flame,” leaving listeners in awe.

3. “I Want Your (Hands on Me)” (The Lion and the Cobra)

Surprisingly funky for an artist as passionate and polemical as O’Connor, “I Want Your (Hands on Me)” is the seductive third single from The Lion and the Cobra. Over a groove-filled beat, featuring cowbell and a guitar reminiscent of Nile Rodgers’ style, O’Connor confidently asserts herself with the infectious chorus, “Put ’em on, put ’em on, put ’em on me!” The song may not have charted significantly, but its infectious rhythm found a spot in a Miami Vice club sequence.

4. “Drink Before the War” (The Lion and The Cobra)

Appearing as the penultimate track on her debut album, “Drink Before the War” conveys a poetic narrative possibly inspired by the Troubles in Northern Ireland. O’Connor chides those who turn a blind eye and a deaf ear, while the haunting instrumentation, including an elegiac organ and piercing strings, perfectly complements her powerful, bluesy wailing. This evocative song reached new audiences when featured in HBO’s Euphoria and Showtime’s Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.

5. “Jump in the River” (I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got)

With songs like “Jump in the River,” it’s no wonder Sinead O’Connor found her way into the hearts of an America embracing alternative rock in the late ’80s. O’Connor’s impassioned and imaginative vocals soar over a persistent guitar riff that refuses to relent until satisfaction is achieved. And that gunshot noise at the beginning? It’s from the soundtrack of Jonathan Demme’s 1988 film, Married to the Mob.