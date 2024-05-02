Pakistan wants Congress prince to become India’s PM: Modi in Gujarat

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Pakistani leaders want to make ‘Shehzada (prince) of Congress’ India’s prime minister.

Addressing an election rally in Gujarat’s Anand, Modi said that the partnership between Congress and Pakistan has been completely exposed.

“Look at the coincidence, today Congress is getting weak in India. The funny thing is that here Congress is dying and there Pakistan is crying. Now Pakistani leaders are praying for the Congress. Pakistan is eager to make the prince the Prime Minister. And Congress is already a fan of Pakistan. This partnership between Pakistan and Congress has now been completely exposed,” he said.

PM remarks came after former Pakistani minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain praised Rahul Gandhi and shared one of his viral speeches on social media.

“Rahul on fire…,” Fawad Hussain wrote in the caption, while reposting a video of Rahul Gandhi on ‘X’.

Soon after his comments, several right wing handles started questioning why a Pakistan leader is praising Rahul Gandhi.

Replying to a user, the former Pakistani minister said, “Because I oppose extremists and hate mongers be it in Pak or India or elsewhere and Modi and BJP are the people who should be opposed by everyone with conscience, btw I get the same reaction from Muslim fundos….”

However, this is not the first instance of a Pakistani leader praising Indian politicians. Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan has also praised PM Modi on more than one occasions.

In September 2022, Imran Khan had praised Modi, while targeting his political rivals Nawaz Sharif over accumulation of properties outside the country.