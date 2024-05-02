SIT issues lookout notice against Prajwal Revanna in sex scandal case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the sex scandal case involving JDS leader and NDA’s Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna, on Thursday issued a lookout notice against him.

The notice has reportedly been issued at all the immigration points to detain Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda. He is believed to be hiding in Germany.

This comes a day after Prajwal sought seven days’ time to appear before the SIT. The SIT notice was also issued to his father HD Revanna, who is the co-accused in the case.

The massive sex scandal surfaced after several obscene videos of Prajwal went viral on social media.

The Karnataka police had filed a case in this regard on April 28 after a pen drive with 2,967 files went viral in Hassan constituency, from where Prajwal is the candidate of the BJP and JD(S).

A woman, claiming to be the former house help of Revannas, filed a police complaint against Prajwal and his father.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that Prajwal and HD Revanna sexually abused her at their residence. She also alleged that the Hassan MP used to video call her daughter and try to flirt with her.

The case against Prajwal and his father has been filed under sections 354 (a) (sexual harassment), 354 (d) (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The sex scandal triggered a massive political row with the Opposition Congress claiming that Prajwal received help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flee the country.

The Congress claimed that PM Modi knew about Prajwal’s “crimes” and yet he sought votes for him. Reacting to the row, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi questioned the PM why he didn’t stop Prajwal from fleeing the country.