Usha Uthup shares her joy on receiving the Padma Bhushan award

Usha Uthup, the legendary singer, bubbled over with joy as she shared her elation upon being honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award. “I am so, so happy. I am overflowing with joy… tears are visible in my eyes, you all can see. For me, this is the biggest moment of my life… to be recognized and appreciated by your country and, of course, by your government. What more could one ask for, truly?” she expressed to ANI, her voice trembling with emotion.

Reflecting on the significance of the Padma Bhushan award, Usha emphasized, “I feel so good because if you are a classical singer or a classical dancer, or if you are classical in your art, then it’s natural to eventually receive an award. But for people like us… we are ordinary people, so to be chosen for the Padma award is such a huge thing… because I only believe in peace and brotherhood, and I only believe that together, as a united force, we can do things for each other… make them smile through my music. That’s all I’m interested in.”

With a career spanning over five decades, Usha Uthup has captivated audiences with timeless hits like ‘Ramba Ho Ho’, ‘Hari Om Hari’, ‘Koi Yahan Aha’, ‘One Two Cha Cha Cha’, and ‘Darling’, establishing herself as a powerhouse in the music industry. Additionally, she has showcased her talent in the realm of cinema.

Advertisement

The Padma Awards, announced on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, serve as a tribute to exceptional contributions across various fields. Notable personalities like actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty and Pyarelal Sharma of the renowned music duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal were also conferred the Padma Bhushan.

This year’s list of Padma Awardees comprises 132 names, including two duo cases. Among them are five Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 110 Padma Shri awardees, with 30 being women. Notably, the list also includes eight individuals from the categories of foreign non-resident Indian (NRI), person of Indian origin (PIO), and overseas citizenship of India (OCI), along with nine posthumous awardees.

Established in 1954, the Padma Awards stand as one of India’s highest civilian honors, recognizing exceptional achievements across diverse fields. Announced annually on the eve of Republic Day, these awards are categorized into Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, honoring outstanding contributions in various spheres with an element of public service.

Selections for the Padma Awards are made by the Padma Awards Committee, chaired by the Cabinet Secretary and comprising eminent personalities. The recommendations are then submitted to the Prime Minister and the President of India for approval, ensuring recognition of excellence and service to the nation.