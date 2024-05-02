PM likely to file his nomination from Varanasi on May 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to file his nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 13 for polling to be held on June 1. The PM is also slated to hold a roadshow on the same day.

Nomination for the seventh phase is starting from May 7, and polling will be held on June 1.

BJP sources here on Thursday said that May 14 is the last day and before that, May 11 and 12 are Saturday and Sunday hence it is expected that the Prime Minister will file his nomination on Monday, May 13.

Advertisement

Party leaders said the people of Kashi will play the biggest role in making PM Modi’s nomination programme a grand ceremony. The party is making preparations to ensure their participation in large numbers.

BJP’s National General Secretary Sunil Bansal in a meeting early this week at the election office located in Tulsi Udyan, Mahmoorganj, chalked out the draft for the PM’s election and nomination process.

Bansal in the meeting, has directed the leaders to make the Prime Minister’s nomination a historic and unprecedented one. There should be participation of people of Kashi in the nomination ceremony and crowds should be seen on the streets, he has directed.

According to party sources, the PM’s nomination will take place at an auspicious time.

Indi Alliance candidate and Congress state president Ajay Rai is the Lok Sabha candidate from Varanasi and he will file his nomination in Varanasi on May 10. Akshaya Tritiya along with Parashuram Jayanti fall on the same day.