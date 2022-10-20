Sid, Alia and Varun celebrate 10 years in the Film Industry

Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan completed 10 years in the film industry on Wednesday. 10 years ago, the three entered Bollywood with Dharma Production’s movie ‘Student of the Year’.

On the occasion, Sidharth Malhotra posted a video with a heartfelt note

He wrote, “My journey in Hindi cinema has completed a decade today. I am grateful for all the love and support I have received from my fans who’ve been rooting for me throughout the years.

From #SOTY to #ThankGod, it’s been a joyful ride. Thank you @karanjohar for giving me an opportunity to show my talent and most importantly for believing in me.

Big hug to my first co-stars @varundvn & @aliaabhatt

Big love and respect to all ❤️”

Varun Dhawan shared his way of celebrating 10 years on his latest film ‘Bhediya’ trailer launch event.

He wrote, “This is how I celebrated 10 years in the movies . Thank you for the immense love for the #bhediya trailer .”

Alia Bhatt celebrated 10 years in the Bollywood by sharing posts on her stories made by her fans.

Dhrama Production, on completing 10 years with the film ‘Student of the Year’ posted individual reels for each one of the actors, debuting with the movie.

