Shehnaaz Gill shares reel singing ‘Mehabooba’ from ‘KGF 2’

Shehnaaz Gill, a singer and actor, surprised her fans on Saturday by singing a love song from the movie KGF 2.

Shehnaaz uploaded a video to her Instagram account featuring the song “Mehabooba” from “KGF 2.” It was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada and starred South actor Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, and Srinidhi Shetty in prominent roles. The film was directed by Prashant Neel. Shehnaaz can be seen in the video sporting a blue vest top and a pair of printed pants.

Positive reviews from online users helped “KGF: Chapter 2” earn more than Rs 500 crores at the Indian box office after the covid.

As of right now, the movie is the third-highest-grossing Indian movie of all time.

Shehnaaz previously released a video in which she could be heard singing the song “Hasi Ban Gaye,” “Jo Bheji Thi Dua,” which moved the audience to tears.

Shehnaaz recently met Vicky Kaushal while attending producer Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party in Mumbai.

Shehnaaz, meanwhile, rose to fame in the workplace following her participation in Bigg Boss 13. Fans’ favourite couple known as “SidNaaz,” Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla, grew close while living together in the “Bigg Boss 13” house, despite the fact that they never declared their relationship as a couple. In 2020, Sidharth went on to win the reality competition.

On September 2, 2021, Sidharth passed away from a cardiac arrest. He was 40. After Sidharth passed away unexpectedly, Shehnaaz released a touching music video ode called “Tu Yaheen hai.” She also graced the sets of the season finale of “Bigg Boss 15,” dedicating a special tribute to her dear friend who passed away.

Shehnaaz last appeared with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa in “Honsla Rakh.” Now, she will make her Bollywood debut in “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” a movie starring Salman Khan.