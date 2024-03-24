Shehnaaz Gill shares dinner pic with ‘Sab First Class’ crew

Shehnaaz Gill, known for her captivating presence both on and off-screen, has once again delighted fans with a glimpse into her latest venture. Set to grace the silver screen alongside Varun Sharma in the eagerly awaited film ‘Sab First Class,’ Shehnaaz recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming moment with her co-star and the film’s crew.

In a photo shared on Friday, the actress can be seen enjoying a cozy dinner with the movie’s cast and crew, radiating joy and camaraderie. Alongside Varun Sharma, director Balwinder Singh Janjua, and other members of the team, Gill appears to have forged strong bonds during the filming process. Despite the conclusion of principal photography, their connection remains palpable as they come together for a meal, underscoring the sense of unity fostered on set.

This delightful revelation comes on the heels of Shehnaaz’s earlier post on January 20, wherein she hinted at the commencement of an exciting journey in 2024, accompanied by party-themed emojis, igniting anticipation among her followers. Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and produced by Murad Khetani, ‘Sab First Class’ promises to be a cinematic treat, eagerly awaited by enthusiasts of Indian cinema.

Prior to her involvement in this project, Shehnaaz captivated audiences in ‘Thank You For Coming,’ a film that showcased her versatility alongside talents like Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi. Her foray into Hindi cinema commenced with ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,’ wherein she shared the screen with stalwarts like Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla, marking a memorable debut.

As Shehnaaz Gill continues to captivate hearts with her on-screen charisma and infectious energy, fans eagerly anticipate her upcoming endeavors, including the much-anticipated ‘Sab First Class.’ With each project, she reaffirms her status as a formidable talent in the realm of Indian entertainment, leaving an indelible mark on audiences worldwide.