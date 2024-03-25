Shehnaaz Gill rocks Baba Siddique’s Iftar bash in velvet suit

Celebrities came out in full force, clad in traditional attire, to attend the Iftar soirée hosted by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique. The star-studded iftar event saw luminaries like Suniel Shetty, Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Shamita Shetty, Shehnaaz Gill, and many others grace the occasion with their presence.

However, stealing the spotlight was Shehnaaz Gill, whose fashion choice turned heads and sparked conversations. Dressed in a breathtaking ‘peacock blue’ velvet suit with intricate detailing, Shehnaaz exuded elegance and charm. Her outfit, a creation by designer Sureena Chowdhri, aptly named ‘Peacock Blue Silk Velvet Short Kurta Set’, captivated onlookers with its blend of simplicity and festivity.

Priced at Rs 39,000, Shehnaaz’s ensemble showcased a harmonious fusion of blue and purple hues, symbolizing the essence of tradition intertwined with modernity. The high-slit velvet kurta, embellished with exquisite stone and tilla work, was paired with ornate straight pants, adding a touch of sophistication to her look.

Completing her ensemble with sleek golden heels, subtle jewellery, and pink makeup accentuating her features, Shehnaaz Gill redefined style with her impeccable fashion sense. Her middle-parted hair added a classic touch, elevating her overall appearance.

Shehnaaz Gill’s fashion statement at the Iftar party not only showcased her individuality but also signaled a departure from conventional styling norms. With her bold choices and confidence, she effortlessly charmed the crowd, leaving a lasting impression.

As Shehnaaz continues to push boundaries and experiment with her style, it’s evident that she is a trendsetter in the making, unafraid to embrace new fashion frontiers. With each appearance, she captivates hearts and sets tongues wagging, solidifying her status as a style icon in the making.