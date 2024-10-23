Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’ starring Prabhas to be a ‘police story’

The collaboration between ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas, and ‘Animal’ director Sandeep Vanga Reddy is making singificant waves. Following the success of their recent individual projects, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and ‘Animal,’ fans eagerly to know about the plot of their upcoming film, ‘Spirit.’

Recently, Sandeep Reddy Vanga appeared at the pre-release event of the Telugu flick, ‘Pottel’ and spilt the details about the upcoming film. During the event, the host asked the director disclose an unknown fact about the Prabhas-led title. Responding to this, Vanga took a chalkboard and wrote ‘Police Story’ with a chalk. The host of the event read it out aloud and the crowd responded with loud cheers. Fans of the superstar are now pumped and eager to see Prabhas sport a police uniform. Following the announcement, the clip from the event is going viral on social media.



Previously in an interview with Gallata, Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that ‘Spirit’ is being developed with a budget of 300 crores. He said, “I think because of the kind of budget they are putting in, I feel the producer is safe. With Prabhas and my combination, along with satellite and digital rights, we can recover our budget there itself. If everything goes well with the teaser, trailer and songs pre-release and whatever we do to grab the audience’s attention, the opening day would be Rs 150 crore. It’s a trade calculation. It should be worldwide or pan-India. Easily it could be Rs 150 crore in one day for a film like this if the material is good.”

Moreover, previously, reports emerged that South Korean actor Ma Dong-Seok, known for ‘Train to Busan’ and Marvel’s ‘Eternals,’ might join the cast as an antagonist, potentially making ‘Spirit’ a Pan-Asian production. Reports additionally mention the involvement of Korean stunt choreographers, promising heightened action sequences.

Produced by T-Series and helmed by Sandeep Vanga, ‘Spirit’ will see a multilingual release. This includes releases in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean. Fans expect the filmmaker to disclose the details of the full cast soon.