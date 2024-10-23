‘War 2’: Jr NTR to fight 40 men; SRK to cameo in the Hrithik Roshan starrer

YRF’s Spy Universe’ next, ‘War 2’ is going to be a sensational and pulse-pounding actioner! Reportedly, Jr NTR will go against 40 men in a thrilling fight sequence. Going all-in, the makers are reportedly roping in Shah Rukh Khan to cameo as ‘Pathaan.’ While Tiger (Salman Khan) and Pathaan have already appeared in each other’s titles, Pathaan will now make an appearance with Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in key roles with Ayan Mukherji at the helm. With the filming underway, anticipations are running high.

A source close to the production revealed the details of NTR’s mega action sequence to Mid-Day. “Ayan wanted Jr NTR’s solo scene to be designed in a way that highlights the character’s raw power. With that brief, the action choreographer envisioned a fight that sees him take on a gang of 40. The team started shooting early at the set inside the studio, and will be shooting here for the next three days.”

Meanwhile, Dainik Bhaskar reported that Shah Rukh Khan may have a cameo appearance as Pathaan in the film. However, the report stated that the makers are yet to decide the shooting schedule of the cameo. Notably, it is possible that the team will film the scenes in the first half of 2025. The report revealed that Pathaan could appear in the post-credit scene of ‘War 2.’

Boasting an ensemble cast, the upcoming spy-thriller is Ayan Mukerji’s first of the nature. Aditya Chopra is bankrolling the anticipated title which will release on August 14, 2025. Previously, a source teased the details of the film to Pinkvilla. “The pre-production is on at YRF to design the biggest climax block of all time featuring two of the biggest superstars – Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. While a part of the climax will be shot in Mumbai, a part of it shifts to another undisclosed location.”

Moreover, YRF is expanding its Spy Universe with ‘Alpha.’ Led by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, it will be the franchise’s first female spy flick. ‘Alpha’ will hit theatres on December 25, 2025. Additionally, the franchise has a ‘Pathaan’ sequel in the works, marking the return of SRK as the titular spy.