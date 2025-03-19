MS Dhoni emulates ‘Animal’ for Sandeep Reddy Vanga in ad; WATCH

Captain Cool, MS Dhoni has set the internet ablaze with his latest advertisement. In a recent advertisement for EMotorad electric bicycles, ace cricketer MS Dhoni and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga collaborated. In the ad, Vanga directs Mahi as Ranbir Kapoor’s character in ‘Animal.’ The ad has not only shocked fans but has also gone viral on the internet.

The bicycle brand dropped the advert on Tuesday, setting the internet ablaze. It shows Sandeep Reddy Vanga directing MS Dhoni. In the video, the CSK cricketer enacts viral scenes from Vanga’s controversial blockbuster, ‘Animal.’ From the outfits and the hair to the mannerisms, Dhoni has captured the character to the core.

Dhoni sports a blue blazer over a matching shirt and trousers. He rounds up his look with black shades as he also sports Ranbir’s long hair from the film. For the advert, Dhoni recreates certain scenes including Ranbir arriving in a black SUV and crossing a zebra crossing with his henchmen. Soon, Vanga yells “Cut” and lauds the cricketer for the shot. Reciting the film’s dialogue, Dhoni says, “Sunai de raha hai mujhe, behra nahi hu main” adding his own suaveness. To this, Vanga responds, “Ab hua na mera hero ready.”

MS DHONI BANGER DROPS. – What a wonderful Ad by EMotorad with MSD and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. pic.twitter.com/0AN6efQWnk — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 18, 2025



Towards the end of the video, Dhoni gets off his bicycle as he arrives at a wedding. When Vanga lauds him, calling the sequence, “superb.” The cricketer then points to his long hair with a top knot and asks if the hairstyle is too flashy. “Yeh thora zyaada nahi ho gaya?” he asks, to which Vanga responds “Also check who’s riding the bike.”

Soon after the advert released on social media, fans flooded the comment section praising Thala’s acting prowess.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ starring Ranbir Kapoor emerged as a box office hit despite its negative feedback from critics. Moving ahead, the film is getting a sequel titled ‘Animal Park.’ Moreover, Vanga is planning a trilogy.

During the Red Sea Film Festival, Ranbir Kapoor got candid about the following titles. Ranbir said, “He (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) just kind of flirted with what he wants to do with the movie. It wants to make it over three parts. The second part is called Animal Park. We have been sharing ideas from the first film itself, and how we want to take this story forward. It is very exciting because now I get to play two characters – the antagonist and the protagonist. It is an extremely exciting project with an extremely original director. I am very excited to be a part of it.”