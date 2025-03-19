Nag Ashwin teases details of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ sequel

After the enigmatic success of Nag Ashwin’s magnum opus, ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ fans are eagerly waiting for the second chapter. Notably, the title concluded with a cliffhanger, leaving viewers hungry for more. The first instalment amassed impressive success for its innovative storyline, breath-taking visuals, and stellar performances. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting another dose of cinematic brilliance. Now, filmmaker Nag Ashwin has teased a key detail about the film.

Following the first title, several fans complained about Prabhas’ limited time in ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’ In a recent interaction ahead of ‘Yevade Subramanyam’s re-release, an interviewer probed Ashwin if this would also be the case in the sequel. To this, the director replied that the second film will focus more on the story of Karna and Bhairava- both played by Prabhas. Talking about the first film, the director clarified that the limited duration of Prabhas was to establish the root story of the Mahabharata. Along with the setup, the makers had to solidify the Sumati and Ashwatthama characters. Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan played the characters. Meanwhile, Kamaal Hassan plays the key antagonist.

‘Kalki 2898 AD ‘is a sci-fi dystopian epic hinged on the Mahabharata. The film depicts the prophesied 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu, Kalki. The first film focused on the events around the birth of Kalki. Now, the upcoming title will take the narrative ahead.

With key cast members reprising their roles, the ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ sequel promises to deliver an even more captivating and immersive experience. As the makers gear up for this ambitious project, audiences can anticipate a sequel that not only lives up but exceeds the grandiosity and excitement of its predecessor. The success of the first film has set a high bar. With the talented team leading the charge once again, fans can expect nothing short of another majestic spectacle.

