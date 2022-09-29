Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes Hindi dialect training for ‘Citadel’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always won the audiences over with her presence on-screen and it all comes from her dedication to her craft.

While the audiences are still spellbound by her performance in the dance number, ‘Oo Antava’ from Pushpa: The Rise, the actress is leaving no stone unturned in her preparation for ‘Citadel’.

According to a source, “For her upcoming project, Citadel and a few others too, Samantha has been taking Hindi dialect training for a while. She is working with a very reputed dialect coach and tutor, who has previously trained the best of the best in the industry.”

Having seen her ace any range of roles, from Raji in The Family Man 2 to ‘Oo Antava’, it is assumed that India’s Most Popular Female Star is set to treat us again with Citadel amongst others. It will especially be a pleasant surprise for her Hindi-speaking fans across India to see her command the language for a project out and out.

The leading superstar has an exciting slate of projects ahead including Citadel with Varun Dhawan, Shaakuntalam, Kushi, and Yashoda.