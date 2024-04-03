Samantha Ruth Prabhu teases intense action in ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is stepping into the action-packed realm once again, this time in Raj and DK’s upcoming series, ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’. Known for her previous stint in action in ‘The Family Man’, Samantha is excited to explore a different facet of action in her new role.

Speaking about her role in ‘Citadel’, Samantha shared, “It’s a departure from my character Raji in ‘The Family Man’. The action in ‘Citadel’ is a whole new ball game, and I’m thrilled about it. I wanted to push the boundaries from what I did in Raji, and I believe we’ve achieved that. The action sequences are definitely some of the highlights of the series, and I can’t wait for the audience to witness them on screen.”

Described as a gritty spy action thriller intertwined with a love story, ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ unfolds against the backdrop of the vibrant 90s era. Joining Samantha in the Indian rendition of ‘Citadel’ are Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher.

The series is an adaptation of the international hit, crafted by the Russo brothers. While the global version stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, the Indian rendition promises its own unique flavor and narrative.

With a blend of adrenaline-pumping action and heartfelt storytelling, ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ is set to captivate audiences with its gripping plot and dynamic performances. As anticipation mounts, fans eagerly await the release of this exciting new venture into the world of espionage and romance.