Citadel actress Samantha opens up about physical challenges on set

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, renowned for her versatility on screen, recently delved into the physical rigors she encountered while filming for the highly anticipated series ‘Citadel’. In a candid conversation on her latest podcast episode, Samantha revealed the daunting challenges she confronted during the shoot, including a harrowing incident where she fainted during an action-packed sequence, resulting in a head concussion.

Speaking intimately with her close friend and health coach, Alkesh Sharotri, Samantha reflected on the demanding nature of her dual commitments – wrapping up her previous project ‘Kushi’ while immersing herself in the adrenaline-fueled world of ‘Citadel’. She recounted moments of distress where muscle spasms and cramps besieged her, prompting frantic calls to Alkesh for guidance amidst the grueling shoot.

Recalling the particular instance that led to her collapse, Samantha chuckled as she recounted, “Oh, God. And I passed out.” Alkesh chimed in, reminiscing about the chaotic circumstances surrounding the incident and the lack of assistance from the training staff present. “And you had a head concussion,” Alkesh added, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Despite the physical toll, Samantha remains undeterred in her pursuit of excellence on the professional front. Alongside her role in ‘Citadel’, actress Samantha is ready to captivate audiences in the eagerly awaited Indian spin-off, ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’. Directed by the acclaimed duo Raj and DK, the series promises to blend the gripping allure of a spy action thriller with the timeless charm of a love story, all against the backdrop of the vibrant ’90s era.

With her unwavering commitment to her craft and a slew of exciting projects on the horizon, Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to cement her status as one of the most dynamic talents in the entertainment industry. As fans eagerly await her forthcoming ventures, Samantha’s resilience and dedication serve as an inspiration to aspiring artists everywhere.