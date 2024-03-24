What next to watch on OTT? Panchayat 3, Paatal Lok 2, Mirzapur 3 and more with release dates

As the streaming landscape continues to expand with an abundance of content, certain platforms stand out for delivering top-tier shows. Yet, despite the wealth of options, navigating through their menus can sometimes feel like a labyrinthine quest. But fear not, we’ve got you covered with a curated list of highly anticipated series that are sure to capture your attention. Here is what you can watch on OTT.

1. Panchayat Season 3:

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the next installment of this delightful series, and Amazon Prime has whetted our appetites with a sneak peek. Set in the charming village of Phulera, Uttar Pradesh, Panchayat Season 3 promises to continue its winning formula of drama, humor, and slice-of-life storytelling. Get ready to laugh and be moved when it hits screens in December 2024.

2. Citadel Honey Bunny:

The Indian spin-off of Citadel, featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has just unveiled its first look. Titled Citadel Honey Bunny, this series boasts an ensemble cast of talented Indian actors, promising an exciting addition to the Prime Video lineup.

3. Paatal Lok Season 2:

Hathiram and Ansari are back, teaming up once again to untangle a web of conspiracy in the highly anticipated second season of Paatal Lok. With a deeper dive into society’s dark underbelly and a stellar cast led by Jaideep Ahlawat, this crime thriller is set to captivate audiences once more.

4. Inspector Rishi:

Prepare for a spine-tingling experience with Prime Video’s latest Tamil Original horror crime drama series, Inspector Rishi. Set in a quaint Tamil Nadu village, this nail-biting tale follows Inspector Rishi as he investigates mysterious deaths, promising viewers a thrilling ride.

5. The Family Man Season 3:

Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari, navigating new challenges as his kids grow up and he grapples with aging. With filming set to begin in the North-East region, fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter of this gripping series.

6. Mirzapur Season 3:

The eagerly awaited return of Mirzapur brings back its star-studded cast for another round of action-packed drama. With tensions rising, viewers are on the edge of their seats, wondering what fate awaits Guddu and Golu in the battle against Kaleen Bhaiya. Get ready for the adrenaline rush when it premieres in April 2024.

With these exciting series on the horizon to watch, there’s no shortage of captivating entertainment to look forward to on OTT.