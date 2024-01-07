Rupali Ganguly seeks blessings at Mahakalshwar temple in Ujjain

“Anupama” star Rupali Ganguly engaged in morning prayers at the renowned Mahakalshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday.

She partook in the revered ‘Bhasma Aarti’ at the temple, seeking the blessings of Baba Mahakal, or Lord Shiva. Accompanying her was her co-actor from “Anupama,” Ashish.

As per religious beliefs, participating in the Bhasma Aarti of Baba Mahakal is believed to fulfill the devotee’s wishes.

Sharing her experience with ANI, Rupali expressed, “I first visited in 2020, and sitting in the main temple, I received a call for ‘Anupama.’ It felt like a blessing. Since then, I come here whenever I feel the need. Today’s puja is so sacred that I am moved to tears. Jai Mahakal.”

During the ‘Brahma Muhurta’ between approximately 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning, practitioners actively perform the well-known ritual of ‘Bhasma Aarti.’

Rupali Ganguly, who began her acting journey at the age of 7 in her father Anil Ganguly’s film ‘Saaheb’ in 1985, gained recognition in the television industry with roles in shows like ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai,’ ‘Baa Bahoo Aur Baby,’ ‘Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi,’ and ‘Sanjivani.’

Now portraying Anupamaa, she has become a familiar face on TV, expressing gratitude to the makers for this opportunity.

“Anupamaa” airs on Star Plus. (ANI)