Madhuri Dixit visits Siddhivinayak temple before ‘Panchak’ release

Madhuri Dixit, accompanied by her husband Dr. Shriram Nene and sons Arin-Ryan, visited Siddhivinayak Temple to offer prayers and seek blessings from Bappa ahead of the theatrical release of her upcoming Marathi film ‘Panchak.’

In videos captured by Mumbai-based paparazzi, Madhuri is donning a floral anarkali suit, while Shriram Nene chose a red kurta set for the occasion.

‘Panchak’ features Addinath Kothare, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Bharti Achrekar, and others. The film revolves around Addinath’s character’s quest to find a common platform amidst turmoil. This challenges old ideas, and presents a novel viewpoint to the plot.

Advertisement

The release date for ‘Panchak’ is January 5.

Madhuri recently received the ‘Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema’ award at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Expressing her gratitude, Madhuri stated, “I am very honored to receive this award. These types of awards always encourage and motivate us to do more good works.”

Her last appearance was in ‘Maja Ma,’ directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja. The film, a family entertainer, is set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colorful Indian wedding. It premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)