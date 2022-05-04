Rubina Dilaik Is First Contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

After too much speculation, TV actress Rubina Dilaik has finally confirmed that she is all set to participate in the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’. The new season will be hosted by Rohit Shetty and contestants are heading to Cape Town for some spectacular adventure and new intensive stunts.

Former Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina is accelerated to be a part of the show and excited to face the challenges. “I have endured many obstacles in life that have made me stronger, and I am very motivated and excited to be on Khatron Ke Khiladi,” Rubina said.

“I am confident that with Rohit Shetty sir’s guidance, I will be able to achieve more than I have set for myself. Much love to all my fans and I want them to support me in this new endeavour,” She added.

Arjun Bijlani was the winner in the last season and Rubina is confident that she will be winning this season. Rubina’s husband, Abhinav Shukla was also part of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11.

There is no official confirmation about the release date of the show but according to so reports the shooting will start in the last week of May in Capetown, South Africa