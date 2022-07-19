Mohit Malik meets son Ekbir after a month long shoot in Capetown

Actor Mohit Malik is finally back in the bay after spending more than a month in the beautiful locales of Cape Town where he was shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

The actor has been making it to the news for all the right reasons for acting his stunts there. The shoot for the adventure-based reality show concluded this weekend and the entire team is back in Mumbai.

However, this moment was completely overwhelming for Mohit as his wife Addict and son Ekbir were waiting for him at the airport gates.

A visibly overwhelming Mohit got very emotional on seeing his family and the trio was seen sharing a few emotional moments and hugs together. Mohit revealed, “Addict told me that my son had been anticipating my return since yesterday, so much that he did not even sleep a wink last night. She tells me that Ekbir has been up since 7 am to accompany her to the airport.”

Mohit had admitted in earlier interviews that he hadn’t been away from Addite for more than 10 days ever since Ekbir was born. The actor had confessed that his month-long stint in KKK12 was going to be a rather difficult one for him due to this.

“When Ekbir saw me, he was stunned for a minute. But ever since I took him in my arms at the airport, he hasn’t left my side at all and that feeling is heavenly. In fact, even now, he isn’t going to anyone else and wants to stay with me. Ekbir is roaming around me, not letting me out of his sight and that is a beautiful feeling. He keeps calling me ‘Baba’, ‘Baba’ and it the most content feeling to hear those words from his mouth,” Mohit adds.

“I finally got to take my son in my arms after a month and a half. But it felt like a lifetime. The feeling of hugging my family after so long is unexplainable. And now that I am back, all I plan on doing now is spending some quality time with Aditi and Ekbir. As overwhelming and happy as I am to be back, all I plan on doing for the next few days is play with my son, feed him, bathe him, and put him to sleep. I’m going to unwind this way,” he concludes.