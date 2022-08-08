Mohit Malik justifies his decision on KKK12 in a tweet

As the controversy caught fire about what happened between Rubina Dilaik and Mohit Malik on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12’, the fans of the prior took it to their social media to condemn what Mohit Malik did. The celerity justified his act by writing a tweet about the same.

We are all our doing our best and playing the game in good spirit. I believe that whatever happens in the game, stays in the game and it’s all eventually in healthy spirit..so requesting everyone to keep calm and realize that at the end of the day it’s just a game…#KKK12 — Mohit Malik (@ItsMohitMalik) August 7, 2022

“Whatever happens in the game stays in the game, eventually it’s in healthy spirit,” says Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 contestant Mohit Malik in a recent tweet.

Taking to his social media to address ongoing issues that are being strongly highlighted on the show, Mohit reminds viewers that it’s all part and parcel game so people should remain calm about it.

The ongoing team week challenge has seen a lot of differences between teammates due to the stunts and being captain of the red team, Mohit had to make a couple of tough decisions which not all team members agreed upon, hence the actor clarifies in this statement about it being all in the spirit of the game.