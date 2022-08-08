Follow Us:
  1. Home / Entertainment / Mohit Malik justifies his decision on KKK12 in a tweet

Mohit Malik justifies his decision on KKK12 in a tweet

Taking to his social media to address ongoing issues Mohit reminds viewers that it’s all part and parcel game so people should remain calm about it.

SNS | New Delhi | August 8, 2022 12:52 pm

Mohit Malik

Mohit Malik

As the controversy caught fire about what happened between Rubina Dilaik and Mohit Malik on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12’, the fans of the prior took it to their social media to condemn what Mohit Malik did. The celerity justified his act by writing a tweet about the same.

“Whatever happens in the game stays in the game, eventually it’s in healthy spirit,” says Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 contestant Mohit Malik in a recent tweet.

Taking to his social media to address ongoing issues that are being strongly highlighted on the show, Mohit reminds viewers that it’s all part and parcel game so people should remain calm about it.

The ongoing team week challenge has seen a lot of differences between teammates due to the stunts and being captain of the red team, Mohit had to make a couple of tough decisions which not all team members agreed upon, hence the actor clarifies in this statement about it being all in the spirit of the game.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

'Predator' star Jesse Ventura praises 'Prey' Prequel as "thoughtful" and "creative"
Mike Tyson criticises Hulu over series about his life, 'Mike'
”I was too under confident while doing this”, says Nawazzudin Siddhiqui