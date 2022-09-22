Rohit Shetty is impressed with ‘inspiring’ journey of Faisal Shaikh

Follow Us:
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty was stunned to see the dance moves of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’ fame Faisal Shaikh to the title track of 2011 film ‘Singham’ on a dance reality show. He said that it is not often we see people as hardworking as him.

Rohit said: “Despite being trolled so much you have come a long way. Your journey from a social media star to the TV reality shows like ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and now ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ is very inspiring.”

The filmmaker known for films like ‘Dilwale’, ‘Bol Bachchan’, ‘Simmba’, ‘Sooryavanshi’ and his upcoming project ‘Cirkus’ visited ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ as a celebrity guest along with ‘KKK 12’ finalist Tushar Kalia and Jannat Zubair.

He said as he praised the social media star: “I have never seen someone so hardworking as you. Karan and I are brands today because of television and I want you to grow here and make your family happy.”

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ airs on Colors.

