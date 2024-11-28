‘ReawakeR’: Lisa and Stray Kids’ Felix team up for ‘Solo Leveling’ S2 opening track

The highly anticipated second instalment of the hit anime ‘Solo Leveling’ is going to premiere in January 2025. Based on the popular fantasy Korean web novel by Chugong, the A-1 Pictures-backed anime first premiered in March 2024. Shunsuke Nakashige is directing the series. Now, teasing the fandom, the makers have revealed the artists behind the opening track of ‘Solo Leveling’ Season 2. The season will see a ground-breaking collaboration between Japanese songstress Lisa and South Korean boy band Stray Kids’ Felix. The track is titled ‘ReawakeR.’ Hiroyuki Sawano, the music composer behind ‘Attack on Titan’ is overlooking the opening theme.

On Wednesday, Crunchyroll dropped the teaser on YouTube, dropping the tantalising announcement. The accompanying caption reads, “LiSA, Felix from STRAY KIDS, and Hiroyuki Sawano team up for the Solo Leveling Season 2 Opening, RawakeR! Solo Leveling Season 2 is coming to Crunchyroll January 2025! Watch Solo Leveling on Crunchyroll.”



The awaited track will fuse the musical prowess of Lisa who has voiced hit themes like that of ‘Demon Slayer’ with South Korean idol Felix. While Lisa is the leading vocalist, Felix is credited as a featured artist. The awaited collaboration has already piqued fans’ curiosities as they wait to witness the magic of their vocal styles. ‘ReawakeR’ will be available for sale in Japan from March 5, 2025.

In a YouTube video, Lisa also dropped exciting details about the track. The songstress explained, “It is a song about the determination to fulfil the destiny given to those who have been reborn.” Moreover, she revealed the song’s theme focuses on personal growth, self-confidence, inner strength and resilience. On the other hand, Stray Kids’ Felix also shared his views about the track. He said that it “gives you a dopamine boost when you listen to it.” In conclusion, he said, “I hope everyone who is looking forward to the anime Solo Leveling and the theme song ReawakeR will give it lots of love.”

Meanwhile, Barca, the boss of the Red Gate Dungeon and the lead antagonist for S2 also appears in the teaser video. Moreover, the clip also shows snippets of new characters from the upcoming instalment. The video concluded with memorable scenes from the first season.

‘Solo Leveling’ Season 2 is going to premiere in January 2025. Ahead of its release, fans can catch a sneak peek of the first two episodes in the ‘Solo Leveling -ReAwakening’ anime movie. The title is slated to hit theatres in India on December 6.