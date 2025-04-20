Kharge accuses BJP of politics of intimidation

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the RSS of engaging in politics of intimidation and termed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opportunistic.

Addressing his first political rally ahead of the Bihar assembly elections in Buxar on Sunday, he said, “The BJP government wants to scare the Opposition, but we are not going to be afraid. The ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, the principles of Baba Saheb are the foundation of our ideology and these are what give us strength. With this power, we will fight against injustice and defeat the hateful ideology.”

Calling RSS-BJP leaders experts in conspiracy, he said they have again been trying to embroil Congress leaders in false cases. In the recent National Herald case, an attempt was made to defame the Gandhi family. “For the past 11 years, the Modi government has been treating Congress and other Opposition parties like enemies. In Congress, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are the target because they are the backbone of Congress.”

“Similarly, fake cases are being run against other powerful Opposition leaders. They should be ashamed that in 10 years, the ED (Enforcement Directorate) filed cases against 193 leaders but could prove only two cases. Whenever they want, the ED people spread fake news after questioning for hours. We are not going to be afraid of anyone, we are not going to bow down to anyone,” he added

Questioning the RSS-BJP claim to nationalism, the Congress president said, “Don’t lecture Gandhis on nationalism. Nehru spent years in jail for India, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi gave their blood to the nation. Is there anyone from the RSS or BJP who has sacrificed for the nation?”

Kharge said that the alliance of Nitish Kumar and BJP in Bihar is opportunistic. Nitish changes sides repeatedly for power. “The alliance of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar is only for power. These two people have come together not for the betterment of Bihar and the country but to harm the Dalits, tribals, backward and farmers.”

Reminding the people of PM Modi’s promises, he played the recording of Modi’s 2015 speech delivered at an election rally in Bihar where he had promised Rs 1.25 lakh crore package to Bihar. “The people of Bihar should ask Nitish Kumar what happened to the Rs 1.25-lakh crore package promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015. PM Modi is running a factory of lies. The NDA government should be ousted from Bihar this time.”