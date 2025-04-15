BTS’ Jin announces new solo album ‘Echo’

A tantalizing update is here for the BTS ARMY! BTS’ Jin has announced his new solo album, ‘Echo.’ The new album comes after his comeback album ‘Happy’ which marked his return from military service. Now, six months later, the oldest member of the septet has announced his next musical stint, sending fans into a frenzy.

BTS’ label, BIGHIT MUSIC, shared the news with the ARMY. BTS’ Jin plans to drop the album in May. However, the specific release date remains shrouded in mystery. To pique fans’ curiosities, Jin has invited the BTS ARMY to participate in a fun hide-and-seek game to uncover the exact release day of ‘Echo.’ The move has elevated the anticipation around the album, creating significant buzz.

Sharing the announcement, the label wrote, “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We are excited to announce the release of BTS Jin’s second solo album, Echo. Echo conveys universal life experiences and emotions through Jin’s unique and charming perspective. The album features seven tracks that showcase his versatile vocals against a dynamic band sound. Through Echo, we hope Jin’s heartfelt wish to connect with his fans more frequently resonates with you. We ask for your continued love and support for BTS Jin and his new album, Echo. Thank you.”

They also teased the release as, “Pre-Order Date: From 11 am, Tuesday, April 15, 2025 (KST). Release Date: 1 pm, ??day, May ??, 2025 (KST).” BIGHIT also shared a teaser image for the awaited release. It had the phrases, “PLAY IT LOUD,” “BORN TO BE WILD,” and “ROCK YOUR HEART OUT” scrawled across it. Moreover, the label also shared another notice about the album’s release. The team would announce the release of ‘Echo’ during screenings in Seoul, South Korea. The screenings will happen from April 15 to April 19 at the COEX K-POP SQUARE.

Following his discharge from the military, Jin made sure to keep the ARMYs on their feet. The K-pop idol appeared in several variety shows and dropped his first solo album, ‘Happy’. The album became an instant hit among K-pop enthusiasts. Moreover, Jin also made his first solo appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Falon. He previously appeared on the show with his fellow bandmates. Additionally, he also voiced the OST of ‘When the Stars Gossip’ starring Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin.