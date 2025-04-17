Following ‘Echo,’ BTS’ Jin teases ARMY with solo tour announcement

Sending the BTS ARMY into a frenzy, BTS’ Jin has announced his first-ever solo tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. The tour will kickstart in June and will have nine stops where the BTS boy will take the stage. The unexpected announcement comes after Jin announced his solo album, ‘Echo.’

BTS’ label, BIGHIT Music, took to social media to drop the riveting announcement of Jin’s tour. BTS’ Jin will kickstart the tour at the Goyang Auxiliary Stadium in South Korea on June 28-29. Following this, he will travel to eight more cities from July to August. Subsequently, he will perform in Japan at Chiba and Osaka between July 5-13 before heading to North America. There, the K-pop idol will take the stage at Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, and Newark throughout the rest of July. The final destination is Europe, with shows planned in London and Amsterdam, with two days of concerts in both cities.

Full schedule of BTS’ Jin #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR:

June

28-29: Goyang, Korea – Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

July

5-6: Chiba, Japan – Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6

12-13: Osaka, Japan – Kyocera Dome Osaka

17-18: Anaheim, California – Honda Center

22-23: Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center

26-27: Tampa, Florida – Amalie Arena

30-31: Newark, New Jersey – Prudential Center

August

5-6: London, U.K. – The O2

9-10: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

The announcement comes just a few days after Jin announced his new solo album, ‘Echo.’ Sharing the announcement, the label wrote, “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We are excited to announce the release of BTS Jin’s second solo album, Echo. Echo conveys universal life experiences and emotions through Jin’s unique and charming perspective. The album features seven tracks that showcase his versatile vocals against a dynamic band sound. Through Echo, we hope Jin’s heartfelt wish to connect with his fans more frequently resonates with you. We ask for your continued love and support for BTS Jin and his new album, Echo. Thank you.”

Moreover, Jin also shared a statement detailing the concept behind the album. With ‘Echo,’ he is, “Aiming to connect on a deeper level with fans through music, Echo offers Jin’s perspective on universal life experiences, capturing everyday emotions with warmth and sincerity.”

He further added, “Built on dynamic band sounds, the album showcases his versatile vocals across a spectrum of moods and styles. It reflects a deeper layer of vocal maturity and personal storytelling that underscores Jin’s evolving artistry.”

