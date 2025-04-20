At least 5 killed in flash floods triggered by cloudburst; Jammu-Srinagar highway badly damaged

At least three people, including two children and a woman, were killed in flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in the early hours of Sunday in the Ramban district of Jammu. Some people are feared missing, and official confirmation is awaited.

In another incident, two people, including a woman, died in the Arnas area of the Reasi district after being struck by lightning. This brought the total number of deaths in the region to five. Several cattle heads have also perished due to the devastation. The Kargil district of Ladakh has received unseasonal snowfall, affecting normal life.

Advertisement

The flash floods have left a trail of destruction across the Ramban district. Several residential houses have been destroyed, and a large number of taxis, buses, and loaded trucks were buried under the debris carried by the flash floods.

Advertisement

The 270-km vital Jammu-Srinagar highway has been washed away at several places and buried under landslides, leaving hundreds of vehicles and their passengers stranded at different places. The Ramban district administration said that about 100 people have been rescued so far and shifted to safer areas.

Officials confirmed that a cloudburst struck Seri Bagna village in Ramban, killing three people, including two brothers—Aqib Ahmad and Mohammad Saqib.

More than 40 houses and shops were destroyed in the Dharam Kund village of Ramban due to the flash floods. Several vehicles were washed away in the floods.

Deputy Commissioner of Ramban Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary said that the district administration is conducting rescue and relief operations on a war footing. Security forces and locals initiated rescue efforts, bringing marooned people out of the floodwaters.

The road and electricity supply infrastructure in the region has been severely affected.

The Meteorological Centre, Srinagar, had issued a weather advisory regarding an active Western Disturbance expected to affect the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir from 18 to 20 April. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had postponed flagging off the first Vande Bharat to Kashmir from Katra on 19 April due to the adverse weather advisory.

Expressing concern over the tragedy, Dr Jitendra Singh, MoS in the PMO, who also represents the area in the Parliament, said, “There was a heavy hailstorm, multiple landslides, and fast winds throughout the night in the Ramban region, including the areas surrounding the Ramban town. The National Highway stands blocked, and unfortunately, there have been 3 casualties and loss of property for a couple of families. I am in constant touch with Deputy Commissioner Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary. The district administration deserves appreciation for timely and prompt action, which helped save several precious lives. Every kind of relief, both financial and otherwise, is being provided. The DC has been informed that, if need be, whatever more is required can be provided from the MP’s personal resources. The request is not to panic. We shall all, together, overcome this natural calamity.”

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives due to the flash flood triggered by the incessant rain in Ramban. “The District administration, SDRF, and rescue teams are on the job to ensure swift rescue and relief. All possible assistance is being extended to the affected families,” he added.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wrote on X, “Extremely anguished by the tragic landslide and flash flood in Ramban, which have caused considerable damage to life and property. We are in touch with the local administration to ensure immediate rescue efforts wherever needed. Later today, I will be reviewing restoration, relief, and repair plans.”