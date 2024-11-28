BTS’ Suga stirs controversy over alleged rift with neighbours

Controversies aren’t ready to let go of BTS’ Suga. Following his DUI scandal, the K-pop artist has now attracted another controversy over his alleged rift with his neighbours. The BTS member is again under the spotlight for changing his abodes frequently.

As per a report by Biz Hankook, BTS’ Suga relocated from his luxury UN Village villa just a few years after leaving another property in 2021. The report states that Suga purchased the previous residence, located in Hannam Riverhill, in 2018 for 3.40 billion KRW. However, just after three years, the K-pop star moved out in November 2021. Reportedly, the BTS member changed homes due to disputes with other residents in the area.

BTS Suga’s Alleged Past “Conflicts With Neighbors” Raise Questions From Korean Netizenshttps://t.co/uOBSDU1hie Advertisement — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) November 27, 2024



After moving away from Hannam Riverhill, Suga moved to the Park Hannam residence under a long-term lease arrangement. However, Suga vacated the property in May 2024. Meanwhile, the reason behind his latest exit remains unclear. According to the report, the deposit for the Park Hannam property was fully covered by BTS’ agency, BigHit Music. The revelations have piqued fans’ curiosities, sparking questions about Suga’s alleged “conflicts” with neighbours. Moreover, the reasons behind his frequent relocations have perplexed several fans. As of now, the BTS star has reportedly moved to Nine One Hannam, another upscale residential complex.

As per a Koreaboo report, several South Korean citizens took to The Qoo to share their views. One questioned, “What kind of conflict is it?”. Meanwhile, another added, “It’s scary… to think that someone so famous had ‘conflicts’ but none of us knew about it until now.” Meanwhile, a segment asked others to refrain from interfering with his personal life. One netizen wrote, “Come on, people can move whenever they want or wherever they want, it’s no one of our businesses. His new home is in the same area with his studio Leave him alone!”

Previously, Suga was in the centre of a lengthy online controversy after cops found the artist driving an electric kickboard under alcohol influence. Subsequently, Suga was slapped with a hefty fine and let go without trial.