Ranveer Singh: New face of Don 3

Don, the iconic crime thriller franchise, has captured the imagination of audiences worldwide with its gripping storyline, stylish action sequences, and unforgettable characters. Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of the titular character, Don, in the first two instalments left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans.

After much anticipation, Director Ritesh Sidhwani confirmed the third chapter of Don on the deck. However the script is currently being worked on by Akhtar.

Grapevine has it that the dynamic Ranveer Singh will be stepping into the shoes of the enigmatic criminal mastermind for Don 3, signalling an exciting new chapter for the franchise.

Following SRK’s departure, the producers of the movie initiated the search for an actor who could do justice to the role and take the legacy forward.

According to some sources, Ranveer is approached for the role as he is a darling of Excel Entertainment and has contributed to some of their popular films.

While Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of Don was iconic and unforgettable, the decision to cast Ranveer Singh as the new face of Don in the upcoming third instalment is an inspired choice.

Singh’s versatility, intensity, and charismatic persona make him a perfect fit to breathe new life into the franchise. His ability to seamlessly switch between charming and menacing, coupled with his dedication to physicality and action, ensures that he will bring a fresh and thrilling take on the character.

With his youthful appeal and global reach, let’s see if Ranveer Singh promises to captivate audiences worldwide and take the Don franchise to unprecedented heights of success in Don 3.