Mumbai Police investigates Ranveer Singh deepfake

Mumbai Police has stepped into action following a complaint from actor Ranveer Singh about a disturbing incident involving a deepfake video circulating online. In this video, purportedly from his recent visit to Varanasi, Ranveer appears to express political opinions. However, upon closer inspection, it was revealed that the voice in the video wasn’t his own—it was the work of artificial intelligence, mimicking his voice and mannerisms.

Concerns were raised over the potential implications of such manipulated content, especially during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Recognizing the seriousness of the matter, Mumbai Police registered a case under the IPC section and IT Act, signaling their intent to delve deeper into this emerging threat.

Ranveer Singh wasted no time in taking action against this misuse of technology. He promptly lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police’s Cyber Crime Cell, seeking justice for the unauthorized use of his likeness and voice. Confirming the filing of the FIR, his spokesperson emphasized the gravity of the situation, highlighting the need to address such deceptive practices.

Advertisement

Taking to his Instagram Story, Ranveer issued a cautionary message to his followers, urging them to remain vigilant against the dangers posed by deepfake. His proactive approach in raising awareness underscores the importance of combating the spread of false information in today’s digital age.

This incident isn’t an isolated one. Similar concerns were raised previously when a deepfake video featuring actor Aamir Khan surfaced, falsely depicting him endorsing a political party. A clarification from Aamir’s spokesperson reiterated the actor’s non-partisan stance, emphasizing his commitment to public service announcements endorsed by the Election Commission.

The widespread misuse of deepfake technology has prompted widespread concern among celebrities and the public alike. As the boundaries between reality and fabrication blur, it becomes imperative for authorities and individuals to remain vigilant against such deceptive practices.