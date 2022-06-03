‘Rangi Sari’: Varun and Kiara’s irresistible chemistry will keep you glued to the screen

The big blockbusters are making their way to the theatres now that the entertainment business is back in operation. In the midst of this, Raj Mehta’s forthcoming directorial JugJugg Jeeyo is one of the year’s most eagerly awaited films.

‘Rangi Sari’ is about to set the stage ablaze. The entire song, sung by Kanishk Seth and Kavita Seth, will be released on June 6th.

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor star in the film, which is a family drama about post-marriage troubles. Varun’s debut collaboration with Kiara is JugJugg Jeeyo and the two are already making waves with their smoldering chemistry.

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s short peek video from the song ‘Rangi Saari’ was published by the creators of ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ on Friday.

Early Varun and Kiara also took to their respective social media handles to give a glimpse of their sizzling chemistry in the song.

Everything about JugJugg Jeeyo has caught people’s attention, from the trailer to the music. Neetu Kapoor, who is quite active on social media, has uploaded some fresh stills from the movie’s new song Rangi Sari on Instagram. Varun and Kiara’s chemistry is making headlines once again. Kiara wore a shimmering silver-colored crop top with shorts in the photos, while Varun wore a white translucent shirt and trousers.

The two make for a lovely onscreen couple, and their chemistry is sure to light up the screen. “The most heard & liked soundtrack on your Instagram page, now features two of your favorite persons – Varun Dhawan & Kiara Advani!” Neetu commented on the photos. Bringing the fire and color to you! #RangiSari, the song will be released shortly.”

