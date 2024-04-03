Varun Dhawan shares struggle behind ‘Baby John’ shoot

In a recent social media update, Varun Dhawan spilled the beans on the intense grind behind his upcoming action-packed flick, ‘Baby John.’ With a candid Instagram post showcasing snippets of his rugged look, Varun didn’t hold back on revealing that this venture ranks as one of his toughest shoots to date.

“#BABYJOHN -day 70. Filming relentlessly till the sun didn’t rise and then also our unit kept going. One of the hardest shoots I’ve been on #grind,” shared Varun alongside his post, eliciting a flurry of reactions from eager fans whose anticipation soared.

See the post here:

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

“Can’t wait can’t wait!!!,” exclaimed one fan, echoing the sentiments of many eagerly awaiting the teaser release. Meanwhile, another fan, brimming with excitement, cheekily remarked, “#babyjohn nam soch ke bachha samjhe hai kya…fire hai apun @varundvn.”

As the frenzy mounts, the film ‘Baby John,’ helmed by director A. Kaleeswaran and presented by Atlee in collaboration with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios, promises a rollercoaster ride of thrills. Joining Varun in this adrenaline-packed adventure are stellar co-stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on May 31, 2024, ‘Baby John’ is backed by producers Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, teasing fans with an electrifying teaser that left them clamoring for more.

But that’s not all on Varun’s plate! The dynamic actor is all set to dazzle the audience with the Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers’ hit series, ‘Citadel.’ Paired opposite the talented Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun steps into the shoes of a riveting character in this Raj and DK creation, promising a fresh take on the international sensation.

With the release date of ‘Citadel’ still under wraps, fans are brimming with anticipation. As the countdown begins for these adrenaline-pumping ventures, fans are on the edge of their seats. They are ready to embark on an unforgettable cinematic journey with their favorite star.